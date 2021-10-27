What is the average rent in Kobe and Hyogo Prefecture?

The average rent in Hyogo is ¥64,943 ($570 USD).

For the city of Kobe, the average rent is ¥77,631 ($682 USD).

However, average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors. Approximate US dollar equivalents below are calculated at 110 JPY to 1 USD.

Average rent in Kobe

Here are the breakdowns by room layout for Kobe:

Kobe 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Average rent in JPY 41,456 46,467 57,722 72,922 98,833 148,389
Average rent in USD 377 422 525 663 898 1,349

Average rent in Hyogo

And for Hyogo prefecture, including and excluding Kobe, respectively:

Hyogo, including Kobe 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Average rent in JPY 40,802 43,875 53,296 63,452 78,093 110,143
Average rent in USD 371 399 485 577 710 1,001

 

Hyogo, excluding Kobe 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Average rent in JPY 40,559 42,915 51,913 60,397 71,180 94,844
Average rent in USD 369 390 472 549 647 862

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

  • Size and layout
  • Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)
  • Year built
  • Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)
  • Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)
  • Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)
  • Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)
  • Amenities
    • Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.
  • Long-term rental apartments in Japan, as a rule, do not come furnished. So the cost of furniture and appliances should also be factored in when you are budgeting your housing costs.

Kyoto – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

  • 1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.
  • 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.
  • 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.
  • 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.
  • 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area from the living/dining area.

AVERAGE MONTHLY RENT IN HYOGO BY CITY AND TOWN AND BY LAYOUT IN JPY

Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), October 2021 Data

Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

City, Town or Ward 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Aioi 31,000 N/A 39,800 46,300 96,500 89,000
Akashi 43,800 44,600 53,300 56,600 75,700 65,300
Ako 30,000 28,300 47,000 46,400 57,500 49,500
Amagasaki 43,400 44,700 57,400 66,700 77,000 110,000
Ashiya 56,000 54,600 75,200 110,200 153,600 231,400
Fukusaki 36,000 37,200 47,700 60,100 66,700 48,500
Harima N/A 41,300 51,700 54,600 61,600 89,000
Himeji 36,000 39,100 49,200 55,800 68,700 95,700
Ichikawa N/A N/A 40,000 N/A 50,000 N/A
Inami N/A 40,500 49,300 63,300 55,000 N/A
Itami 47,800 53,600 61,600 85,700 88,500 58,000
Kakogawa 34,200 39,300 43,800 53,100 60,900 78,800
Kamigori 30,000 N/A 50,000 54,000 N/A 55,000
Kamikawa 40,000 N/A 43,000 N/A N/A N/A
Kasai 45,500 41,100 54,900 60,900 72,600 75,500
Kato 43,000 47,000 51,900 58,600 61,200 350,000
Kawanishi 35,000 37,500 60,000 52,000 55,000 88,000
Kobe 41,456 46,467 57,722 72,922 98,833 148,389
Kobe, Chuo Ward 46,200 51,200 67,000 98,600 172,800 338,300
Kobe, Higashinada Ward 46,400 52,500 69,600 93,000 151,800 237,000
Kobe, Hyogo Ward 42,700 49,600 57,900 70,900 88,800 100,000
Kobe, Kita Ward 35,000 39,200 48,700 61,900 62,600 111,000
Kobe, Nada Ward 45,900 50,300 67,100 77,900 125,200 150,000
Kobe, Nagata Ward 43,400 45,700 50,300 62,500 73,100 87,000
Kobe, Nishi Ward 29,600 39,300 47,200 60,300 68,800 80,000
Kobe, Suma Ward 45,000 47,500 61,000 73,800 77,300 137,000
Kobe, Tarumi Ward 38,900 42,900 50,700 57,400 69,100 95,200
Miki 46,400 47,600 63,200 66,600 71,300 82,500
Minamiawaji N/A 46,500 N/A 57,500 75,000 N/A
Nishinomiya 48,000 52,600 66,600 77,900 110,000 164,300
Nishiwaki 39,000 40,500 53,600 60,000 60,000 N/A
Ono 27,300 42,500 52,700 56,400 73,400 N/A
Sanda 60,800 52,000 53,800 60,700 72,300 55,000
Sayo 45,500 N/A 55,000 N/A 67,000 60,000
Shiso N/A N/A 35,000 55,000 52,000 N/A
Sumoto N/A 42,200 62,200 62,500 66,700 105,000
Taishi N/A 30,000 N/A 47,000 65,400 60,000
Takarazuka 45,700 50,500 52,400 65,700 90,500 128,600
Takasago 35,500 36,800 41,800 48,000 57,200 56,500
Tamba 26,200 41,100 49,800 59,300 57,700 51,500
Tamba Sasayama 54,000 46,800 52,500 60,100 69,200 79,000
Tatsuno 32,500 39,000 46,300 51,300 47,200 45,000
Toyooka 38,500 41,800 42,500 55,000 N/A N/A
Yabu 44,000 N/A 58,000 65,000 N/A N/A

For the cities and towns below, we do not have full data from the same data set, so they are not included in the table above.

Asago
Awaji
Inagawa
Kami
Shinosen
Taka

What are the best video streaming services to use in Japan?

National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), September 2021

