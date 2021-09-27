What is the average rent in Kyoto?

The average rent for the city of Kyoto is ¥83,523 ($759 USD).

However, average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors.

Average rent in Kyoto by ward

1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜 Average rent in JPY 42,827 49,436 72,855 95,209 108,909 131,900 Average rent in USD

@ 110JPY = 1USD 389 449 662 866 990 1199

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

Size and layout

Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)

Year built

Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)

Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)

Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)

Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)

Amenities Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.

Long-term rental apartments in Japan, as a rule, do not come furnished. So the cost of furniture and appliances should also be factored in when you are budgeting your housing costs.

Kyoto – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.

= 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size. 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.

= K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space. 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.

= D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space. 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.

= L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space. 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

= Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments. 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

= Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments. 4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

from the living/dining area.

AVERAGE MONTHLY RENT IN KYOTO BY WARD AND BY LAYOUT IN JPY Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), September 2021 Data Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

