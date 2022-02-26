What is the average rent in Nagoya?

The average rent in the city of Nagoya is ¥78,886 ($686 USD at 1USD = 115JPY), but average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors.

1R 1K or 1DK 1LDK or 2K or 2DK 2LDK or 3K or 3DK 3LDK or 4K or 4DK 4LDK and above Average Monthly Rent in JPY ¥41,013 ¥43,875 ¥58,594 ¥84,081 ¥99,244 ¥164,400 in USD $357 $382 $510 $731 $863 $1,430

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

Size and layout

Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)

Year built

Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)

Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)

Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)

Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)

Amenities Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.



Nagoya City – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.

= 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size. 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.

= K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space. 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.

= D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space. 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.

= L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space. 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

= Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments. 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

= Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments. 4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

AVERAGE MONTHLY RENT IN NAGOYA BY WARD AND BY LAYOUT IN JPY Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), February 2022 Data Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

Ward 1R 1K or 1DK 1LDK or 2K or 2DK 2LDK or 3K or 3DK 3LDK or 4K or 4DK 4LDK and above Atsuta 38,000 47,700 48,400 72,300 58,000 N/A Chikusa 45,100 53,400 62,700 71,900 136,000 118,600 Higashi 39,900 45,400 68,500 119,800 106,700 200,000 Kita N/A 41,700 57,200 76,100 88,300 282,500 Meito 34,000 39,700 59,100 82,200 105,400 124,200 Midori 47,600 47,900 61,100 67,500 75,000 89,000 Minami 49,300 48,700 59,000 61,500 70,000 93,000 Minato 38,300 39,800 52,200 60,300 123,700 120,000 Mizuho 28,500 44,100 61,100 114,900 132,100 360,000 Moriyama 39,600 36,300 48,000 61,800 84,600 191,800 Naka 42,300 49,800 59,400 125,300 125,500 N/A Nakagawa 38,000 37,200 47,900 58,200 76,400 N/A Nakamura 63,800 41,600 70,400 145,900 129,500 103,600 Nishi 43,000 47,300 64,000 63,400 97,900 N/A Showa 32,900 44,700 60,700 91,600 109,100 186,500 Tempaku 34,900 36,700 57,800 72,600 69,700 103,600

Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), February 2022

