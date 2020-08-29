What is the average rent in Osaka?

The overall average rent for the city of Osaka is ¥86,970 ($826), but of course average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors.

1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Average of all Osaka wards in JPY 42,722 50,824 69,745 89,194 106,896 162,442

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

  • Size and layout
  • Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)
  • Year built
  • Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)
  • Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)
  • Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)
  • Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)
  • Amenities
    • Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.

Osaka City – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

  • 1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.
  • 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.
  • 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.
  • 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.
  • 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

Average Monthly Rent in Osaka by Ward and by Layout in JPY

Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), August 2020 Data

Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

Ward 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Miyakojima 48,800 52,100 106,500 84,500 N/A 69,000
Fukushima 69,500 68,300 95,200 148,800 129,000 N/A
Konohana 38,000 59,000 71,300 132,300 140,000 165,000
Nishi 54,500 64,800 80,200 154,700 139,600 100,000
Minato 38,300 41,300 72,000 63,000 79,000 N/A
Taisho 39,500 48,600 60,300 72,700 75,400 109,500
Tennoji 59,800 61,700 82,400 139,300 142,800 170,000
Naniwa 56,200 59,000 87,700 112,900 140,000 148,000
Nishi Yodogawa 32,700 52,900 61,000 79,500 82,000 N/A
Higashi Yodogawa 44,100 49,000 62,400 75,000 N/A 131,000
Higashinari 33,900 46,400 78,100 68,000 N/A 130,000
Ikuno 34,800 46,700 56,300 72,700 86,800 200,000
Asahi 44,000 50,800 64,400 73,300 90,000 95,000
Joto 32,300 49,600 65,100 78,400 91,500 89,500
Abeno 43,300 50,200 68,300 91,300 120,000 N/A
Sumiyoshi 29,800 38,500 45,500 68,800 119,000 N/A
Higashi Sumiyoshi 31,800 35,300 50,500 53,500 65,000 190,000
Nishinari 37,000 43,700 48,100 77,000 72,500 N/A
Yodogawa 37,500 60,000 85,300 84,100 90,000 380,000
Tsurumi 63,000 52,800 60,200 81,900 90,800 149,000
Suminoe 32,000 37,800 43,000 73,500 91,000 137,700
Hirano 31,500 40,000 45,500 66,300 81,500 218,000
Kita 73,700 73,800 112,500 162,600 180,500 135,000
Chuo 53,400 67,600 145,500 158,400 195,700 N/A

Ranking for 1R apartments

Ward Average Rent for a 1R in JPY
Sumiyoshi 29,800
Hirano 31,500
Higashi Sumiyoshi 31,800
Suminoe 32,000
Joto 32,300
Nishi Yodogawa 32,700
Higashinari 33,900
Ikuno 34,800
Nishinari 37,000
Yodogawa 37,500
Konohana 38,000
Minato 38,300
Taisho 39,500
Abeno 43,300
Asahi 44,000
Higashi Yodogawa 44,100
Miyakojima 48,800
Chuo 53,400
Nishi 54,500
Naniwa 56,200
Tennoji 59,800
Tsurumi 63,000
Fukushima 69,500

Ranking for 1K and 1DK apartments

Ward Average Rent for a 1K to 1DK in JPY
Higashi Sumiyoshi 35,300
Suminoe 37,800
Sumiyoshi 38,500
Hirano 40,000
Minato 41,300
Nishinari 43,700
Higashinari 46,400
Ikuno 46,700
Taisho 48,600
Higashi Yodogawa 49,000
Joto 49,600
Abeno 50,200
Asahi 50,800
Miyakojima 52,100
Tsurumi 52,800
Nishi Yodogawa 52,900
Konohana 59,000
Naniwa 59,000
Yodogawa 60,000
Tennoji 61,700
Nishi 64,800
Chuo 67,600
Fukushima 68,300
Kita 73,800

Ranking for 1LDK・2K・2DK apartments

Ward Average Rent for a 1LDK・2K・2DK in JPY
Suminoe 43,000
Sumiyoshi 45,500
Hirano 45,500
Nishinari 48,100
Higashi Sumiyoshi 50,500
Ikuno 56,300
Tsurumi 60,200
Taisho 60,300
Nishi Yodogawa 61,000
Higashi Yodogawa 62,400
Asahi 64,400
Joto 65,100
Abeno 68,300
Konohana 71,300
Minato 72,000
Higashinari 78,100
Nishi 80,200
Tennoji 82,400
Yodogawa 85,300
Naniwa 87,700
Fukushima 95,200
Miyakojima 106,500
Kita 112,500
Chuo 145,500

 

Source: Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), August 2020