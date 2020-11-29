What is the average rent in Yokohama?

The overall average rent for the city of Yokohama is ¥79,228 ($763), but of course average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors.

Average rent in Yokohama by Ward

1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜 Yokohama Average Monthly Rent in JPY 51,422 55,533 69,711 93,656 125,817 165,871

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

Size and layout

Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)

Year built

Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)

Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)

Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)

Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)

Amenities Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.



Wards of Yokohama

Yokohama – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.

1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.

1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.

1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.

2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

AVERAGE MONTHLY RENT IN YOKOHAMA BY WARD AND BY LAYOUT IN JPY Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), November 2020 Data Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

Ward 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜 Tsurumi 54,400 63,300 79,200 100,800 117,400 164,300 Kanagawa 52,300 55,500 75,700 101,700 117,100 129,700 Nishi 58,600 60,400 80,400 147,100 226,100 N/A Naka 55,100 67,700 93,200 154,500 223,300 429,500 Minami 49,600 55,900 69,000 104,400 116,800 146,300 Hodogaya 49,100 51,300 66,300 86,100 107,000 157,500 Isogo 48,100 54,400 68,300 80,000 106,100 107,500 Kanazawa 47,500 46,600 61,500 82,200 119,600 157,700 Kohoku 56,600 62,000 82,000 113,100 140,300 140,000 Totsuka 42,600 50,700 59,900 76,600 129,000 95,000 Konan 49,700 51,000 66,900 86,900 114,500 152,100 Asahi 45,400 46,900 60,000 71,700 87,100 150,600 Midori 60,400 57,700 66,100 83,100 113,700 127,500 Seya 35,100 46,800 56,400 63,300 75,700 148,300 Sakae 47,600 54,700 62,100 75,600 127,300 140,000 Izumi 50,000 53,400 58,700 72,100 93,800 127,000 Aoba 57,500 58,700 72,900 92,900 120,100 263,100 Tsuzuki 66,000 62,600 76,200 93,700 129,800 183,700 Average 51,422 55,533 69,711 93,656 125,817 165,871

Lead image: Landmark Tower, Yokohama via iStock