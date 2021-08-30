Where people are moving to in Kanagawa: August 2021 Edition

Kanagawa is the prefecture that borders Tokyo to the south and is probably best known for its larger cities, including Yokohama and Kawasaki. It is also a very popular residential area for people who want a more livable (less crowded and closer to nature!) place to come home to.  Kanagawa is also host to Yokosuka Naval Base, home to the US 7th Fleet.

On Real Estate Japan, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of people searching for rental properties in all areas of Kanagawa this year. Below we take it a look at the most popular stations for the month of August!

Tied for #1 Hon Atsugi Station

Our featured apartment in Hon Atsugi is this spacious 39.70 m² 2DK available through the GaijinPot Housing Service. No key money! No guarantor required and you can pay for everything with a credit card. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent! Photo: Misawa Homes Real Estate

Line(s): Sagami and Odakyu Odawara

Hon Atsugi Station is a major passenger railway station on the Odakyu line, located in the city of Atsugi, Kanagawa.

It is about a 46-minute direct ride to Shinjuku Station from Hon Atsugi.

Tied for #1 Yokosuka Chuo Station

The featured apartment near Yokosuka Chuo Station is a spacious 75-sqm 3LDK (3-bedroom) 7th-floor apartment in the Palms Place Yokosuka building. Total monthly cost is ¥113,800 ($1,036 USD). No key money, no agency fee! Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: BOC

Line: Keikyu Main

Yokosuka Chuo Station is served by the Keikyu Main line and is one of the closest stations (Shiori Station is the other) to Yokosuka Naval Base.

From Yokosuka it is about a 25-minute direct ride to Yokohama Station.

Tied for #2 Mizonokuchi Station

Our featured property near Mizonokuchi Station is a spacious 44.95 m² 2DK (two rooms + dining/kitchen room) apartment available through the GaijinPot Housing Service. No key money! No guarantor required, full bilingual support throughout the application process. Total Monthly Cost for this property is ¥82,804 ($754 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: KK Town Housing.

Line(s): Tokyu Den-en-toshi, Tokyu Oimachi

Mizonokuchi Station is a major junction station located in Takatsu Ward, Kawasaki.

From Mizonokuchi it is about an 18-minute direct ride to Shibuya Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi line.

Mizonokuchi is a residential neighborhood in Kawasaki and is located just south of the Tama River from Setagaya Ward. It used to be known for its concentration of izakayas and pachinko parlors, but modern developments have added brand-name chain stores and stylish departments stores. It is a very popular residential area for people who want easy access to downtown Shibuya.

For more info, please see: Mizonokuchi Area Guide

Tied for #2 Hiratsuka Station

The featured apartment near Hiratsuka Station is a spacious 39.74 m² 2DK (two rooms + kitchen/dining room) apartment available through the GaijinPot Housing Service. Total Monthly Cost is ¥52,854 ($481 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Misawa Homes Real Estate

Line(s): JR Tokaido, JR Shonan-Shinjuku

Hiratsuka Station is a station located in the city of Hirsatsuka, Kanagawa.

From Hiratsuka it is about an 33-minute direct ride to Yokohama Station.

Tied for #3 Futako Shinchi Station

Line: Tokyu Den-en-toshi

2K (2 rooms + kitchen) apartment for rent near Futako Shinchi Station. Total Monthly Cost is ¥79,000 ($719 USD). No deposit, no key money! Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Aonissin

Futako Shinchi Station is a station located in the northern part of Takatsu Ward, Kawasaki. It is on the popular Tokyu Den-en-toshi, just across the river from Futako Tamagawa Station (a popular residential area in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo).

This is a very livable neighborhood within easy walking distance of the Tama River, along which there are many walking baths, barbecue areas, and athletic fields.

Tied for #3 Musashi Shinjo Station

Line: JR Nambu

Very spacious 42.37 m² 2nd-floor 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment for rent near Musashi Shinjo Station. Total Monthly Cost is ¥102,000 ($928 USD). No deposit! Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Daito Kentaku E-heya Support Center

Musashi Shinjo Station is located on the JR Nambu Station in Nakahara Ward, Kawasaki.

From Musashi Shinjo Station it is a 3-min direct ride to Musashi Mizonokuchi Station, where it is a few minutes walk to Mizonokuchi Station (tied for #2 in this month’s ranking) on the Tōkyū Den-en-toshi and Oimachi lines is located next to this station.

Tied for #3 Kawasaki Station

Line(s): JR Keihin-Tohoku, JR Tokaido Main, JR Nambu

Our featured Kawasaki Station apartment is this bright, clean, and fully furnished 1R property available for short-term rental. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee! WiFi included in rent. Total Monthly Cost is ¥102,000 ($928 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: Rent Life

Kawasaki is a major junction station in the JR East network. It is located between Yokohama and Shinagawa stations on the Tokaido line.

Tied for #3 Shiori Station

The featured apartment near Shiori Station is this very clean and furnished 1K 20.75-sqm apartment. Total Monthly Cost is ¥67,550 ($615). The agent is currently running a FREE rent campaign. Please click on the photo for the listing and to inquire directly to the agent. Image: SEIKA

Line: Keikyu Main

Shiori Station is on the Keikyu Main line and is one of the closest stations to Yokosuka Naval BaseYokosuka Chuo Station (tied for #1 this month) is the other closest station to the base.

From Yokosuka it is about a 31-minute direct ride to Yokohama Station.

