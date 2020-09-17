Work in Tokyo, Live in Chiba: Top 10 Stations for a Direct Commute

There are many great reasons for choosing to live in Chiba and work in Tokyo. The rent on average is cheaper and there’s generally more sense of space compared to downtown Tokyo neighborhoods.

On average, a 1K apartment in Chiba will have a monthly cost of ¥59,000, compared to Tokyo’s ¥75,000. That’s a nice chunk of change to be saving per month!

Chiba and its many, varied neighborhoods

Today we’re taking a look at stations that are located on train lines that go directly to Tokyo, but chances are you’ll have to catch a transfer at a hub in Tokyo to get to your final destination.

Here’s a list of 10 neighborhoods to check out in Chiba which offer a direct connection to Tokyo:

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Train Line to Tokyo Commute time to Tokyo hub Ichikawa ¥67,700 ¥96,700 Chuo-Sobu 20 min (Akihabara) Moto-Yawata ¥70,300 ¥86,600 Chuo-Sobu, Shinjuku 22 min (Akihabara) Funabashi ¥66,000 ¥91,600 Chuo-Sobu 30 min (Akihabara) Tsudanuma ¥63,400 ¥116,000 Chuo-Sobu 36 min (Akihabara) Matsudo ¥60,400 ¥87,500 Joban 20 min (Ueno) Kashiwa ¥56,300 ¥87,300 Joban 28 min (Ueno) Urayasu ¥68,000 ¥98,100 Tozai 19 min (Otemachi) Gyotoku ¥66,100 ¥92,000 Tozai 24 min (Otemachi) Shin-Urayasu ¥62,700 n/a Keiyo 19 min (Tokyo) Yagiri ¥55,200 ¥78,700 Hokuso 29 min (Nippori)

*Not all stations in the list are shown on the map due to space limitations.

Off the bat you’ll notice that the Chuo-Sobu line is a predominant method for traveling between Tokyo and Chiba. It has earned a reputation as a commuter railway; and as such, the rush hour at Akihabara can be overwhelming at times. That being said, it can be tough no matter where you are in Tokyo during rush hour.

Although at first glance this might seem like it’s over the average monthly rent for the Ichikawa Area for a 1R/1K apartment, this is a furnished apartment. No need to worry about picking up or getting rid of furniture. For any first-time apartment renters in Japan, this is a huge way to keep things stress-free. Ichikawa Station is one of the closer commuter stops for getting to Tokyo, so this provides a nice balance between monthly rent, space, and commute time.

Price: ¥80,050/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT + Furnished

Year built: 2010

Size: 26.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 12 min to Ichikawa Station (Chuo-Sobu line, Sobu Rapid line)

Closest major hub: 10 min to Funabashi

Spacious apartment with a still very doable commute into Tokyo. A very appealing option for couples where one partner works in Tokyo and the other works in Chiba. Tsudanuma Station offers quite a lot in terms of shopping and dining as well, with the AEON Mall and PARCO shopping mall nearby. If you’re looking for other entertainment in the area, LalaPort Tokyo Bay is a just a short train ride away; where you’ll find over 400 stores along the beautiful Tokyo Bay waterfront.

Price: ¥113,782/month – NO KEY MONEY + GaijinPot Housing Service

Year built: 2002

Size: 55.58 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 14 min to Tsudanuma Station (Chuo-Sobu line, Sobu Rapid line)

Closest major hub: 5 min to Funabashi

This price for a 2LDK apartment is practically unheard of in Tokyo! This is a huge value for those looking for apartments with space and more than one room. Please note that this apartment is not furnished; the photos are just provided by the agent to show an example of the apartment’s interior. At 18 min from Kashiwa Station it is a bit of a walk, but a bicycle could also turn that into a very manageable trek. Kashiwa is a very livable area that is popular with those looking to live in Chiba, while still having quick transportation into Tokyo. There are plenty of shops and restaurants around Kashiwa Station, meaning that you won’t even have to travel into Tokyo on the weekend to have a good time. Also in the area is Lake Teganuma, with relaxing open lakeside parks.

Price: ¥73,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 1988

Size: 53.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 18 min to Kashiwa Station (Joban line, Tobu Urban Park line)

Closest major hub: Kashiwa Station

In this lineup, Yagiri Station definitely stands out as an oddball. While the Joban line and Chuo-Sobu line are regarded as normal commuter lines for traveling between Tokyo and Chiba, the Hokuso line isn’t at that level yet. However, because of this, you might be able to find some unique value here. For example, this 1K apartment includes some on-site gym equipment as well as an outdoor lounge area. All this at a very reasonable price!

Price: ¥63,104/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT + GaijinPot Housing Service

Year built: 1998

Size: 25.19 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 6 min to Yagiri Station (Hokuso line)

Closest major hub: 29 min to Nippori Station

The Keiyo line might be most famous for being how most people get to Tokyo Disneyland. But, since this line goes directly to Tokyo, it is a very serviceable commuter option. Take this 1K apartment, for example. Including the walk to the station this is just about 30 minutes to Tokyo, that’s not bad at all! This property also offers low move-in costs, with no key money or deposit required. A quick walk to views of Tokyo Bay from Urayasu City Hinode Beach, Urayasu City Sogo Park, and Takasu Seaside Park. Apartment hunters who must have a body of water near their apartment will absolutely love what this area has to offer!

Price: ¥77,800/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT + Furnished

Year built: 2005

Size: 19.87 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 12 min to Shin-Urayasu Station (Keiyo line)

Closest major hub: 19 min to Tokyo Station

The GaijinPot Housing Service partners with Japanese real estate agencies and property management companies who want to lease their properties to foreigners, but don’t have the language skills or knowledge to do so. The bilingual team bridges the gap and allows these companies to reach new potential tenants, and foreigners to have access to more options.

Bilingual support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required. Apply from overseas and have your place set up before you arrive. This service makes it easy to rent your home in Japan! Check out more information in this FAQ written by the GaijinPot Housing Service team!

