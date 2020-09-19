Work in Tokyo, Live in Kanagawa: 10 Neighborhoods You Might Not Know With A Direct Route to Tokyo

There are some very well-known neighborhoods in Kanagawa that are popular as commuter neighborhoods for those working in Tokyo, including Yokohama. But, you might be able to find exactly what you’re looking for in an apartment and neighborhood by exploring areas that are a little under the radar, in terms of name recognition.

Similar to Saitama and Chiba (two other prefectures that border Tokyo), a major benefit of choosing to live in Kanagawa is the lower average monthly rent (¥65,000 in Kanagawa compared to ¥75,000 in Tokyo). When considering Kanagawa, some areas will put you between the ocean around Kamakura and Enoshima and Tokyo – making it very easy to escape to the beach on the weekends!

Kanagawa, between the Pacific Ocean and Tokyo

To be fair, Tokyo Bay is also a great spot to look if you are a fan of wide open ocean views. However, it’s pretty safe to say that the beaches around Kamakura, Zushi, and Enoshima are a whole different ballgame compared to what Tokyo can offer.

The beach isn’t the only thing Kanagawa has to offer. Stations around Yokohama give you quick access to the major business and entertainment areas nearby like Minato Mirai, the Yokohama Bay waterfront, and Yokohama Chinatown.

And similar to residential neighborhoods in west Tokyo, neighborhoods around Sagamihara and even Machida will put you close to the great outdoors. These spots are popular with weekend warriors who have found a steady job in the city, but are ready to jump into the mountains and rivers west of Tokyo when the workweek ends.

Here’s a list of 10 neighborhoods to check out in Kanagawa which offer a direct connection to Tokyo:

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Train Line to Tokyo Commute time to Tokyo hub Yokohama ¥81,400 ¥165,900 Keihin-Tohoku line, Tokyu Toyoko line, Shonan-Shinjuku line, Sotetsu line, Yokosuka line 17 min to Shinagawa Kawasaki ¥80,300 ¥136,500 Keihin-Tohoku line, Tokaido line 8 min to Shinagawa Musashi-Kosugi ¥82,800 ¥130,800 Tokyu Toyoko line, Tokyu Meguro line, Shonan-Shinjuku line, Yokosuka line 10 min to Shinagawa Mizonokuchi ¥75,100 ¥112,800 Tokyu Denentoshi line, Tokyu Oimachi line 15 min to Shibuya Tama Plaza ¥80,200 ¥105,000 Tokyu Denentoshi line 29 min to Shibuya Yurigaoka ¥57,900 ¥85,400 Odakyu line 28 min to Shinjuku Machida ¥65,100 ¥108,700 Odakyu line 34 min to Shinjuku Ebina ¥71,100 ¥89,400 Odakyu line 46 min to Shinjuku Keio Tama Center ¥62,800 ¥84,200 Keio Sagamihara line 33 min to Shinjuku Hashimoto ¥52,300 ¥85,300 Keio Sagamihara line 41 min to Shinjuku

*Not all stations in the list are shown on the map due to space limitations.

Depending on what you consider to be a doable commute, you can go even closer to the ocean to areas like Fujisawa and Zushi. These areas will be in the range of a one-hour, one-way commute, which while doable, might also not be the most practical for many apartment seekers. But, these neighborhoods are options to keep in mind just in case you have your eyes set on an apartment just minutes from the beach.

We just had to pick this apartment for the lineup because of the huge amount of space! On top of that, no key money and no deposit make it very easy to move in. With all the rooms in this apartment, it could be a perfect match for a couple looking to move in together. Tama Plaza Station in itself can be considered a mini-hub station for commuters trying to access the Denentoshi line to get into Tokyo. There are a few shopping malls in the area, giving residents a very healthy mix of nearby dining/shopping options – this kind of close-to-home convenience means you won’t always have to journey into Tokyo to enjoy your time off.

Price: ¥111,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 1991

Size: 66.15 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 11 min to Tama Plaza Station (Tokyu Denentoshi line)

Closest major hub: 29 min to Shibuya

Browse more listings near Tama Plaza Station

Yokohama itself is a major hub station so some might mark it off as a commuter neighborhood for getting to Tokyo, but there are various reasons for why someone might choose to live in Yokohama and work in Tokyo. Whatever the case may be, living near Yokohama puts many entertainment options within reach: Motomachi Chukagai (Yokohama Chinatown), Minato Mirai, and a handful of shopping malls near the station. If you’re curious, read through our Yokohama Station Area Guide for a look at what to expect in the area.

Price: ¥78,000/month – NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2013

Size: 20.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (10th)

Closest station: 10 min to Yokohama Station (Keihin-Tohoku line, Shonan-Shinjuku line, Tokaido line, Yokohama line, Yokosuka line, Keikyu Main Line, Tokyu Toyoko line, Minatomirai line, Blue line)

Closest major hub: Yokohama Station

Browse more listings near Yokohama Station

Another example of a spacious apartment in these commutable Kanagawa neighborhoods. There are actually a number of transportation options available from Musashi-Kosugi Station , making it possible to directly head to Shibuya, Shinjuku, Meguro, Shinagawa, and even Yokohama. That’s a lot of major hubs easy to get to from this livable neighborhood. Another major bonus to the area is the proximity to the Tama River and Todoroki Green Space (tennis courts, fishing pond, walking paths, etc.). Superb balance between transportation, nearby natural scenery, and shopping/dining options.

Price: ¥139,500/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2003

Size: 69.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (5th)

Closest station: 10 min to Musashi-Kosugi Station (Tokyu Toyoko line, Tokyu Meguro line, Shonan-Shinjuku line, Nambu line, Yokosuka line)

Closest major hub: 10 min to Shinagawa Station, 13 min to Shibuya

Browse more listings near Musashi-Kosugi Station

Machida is a great neighborhood that offers plenty in terms of livability for the discerning apartment hunter. There are a few shopping malls near the station (LUMINE, Odakyu, Marui), but the streets aren’t as busy as you’d find around Shibuya or Shinjuku. Having a little more sense of space can be important at the end of the day, and Machida is a place where you might find that. Especially in nearby Serigaya Park with its gentle walking paths and open green space.

Price: ¥88,000/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2007

Size: 57.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (6th)

Closest station: 5 min to Machida Station (Odakyu line, Yokohama line)

Closest major hub: 34 min to Shinjuku Station, 34 min to Yokohama Station

Browse more listings near Machida Station

Those interested in a quieter neighborhood might want to take a look around the Yurigaoka area. This is a quiet residential neighborhood that will put you far enough away from downtown areas so you can get a chance to relax and unwind. A nice convenience of Yurigaoka is that just one stop away is Shin Yurigaoka Station, a slightly larger stop where you can find entertainment options like a movie theater and shopping mall in case the mood strikes you.

Price: ¥87,500/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2003

Size: 53.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (5th)

Closest station: 8 min to Yurigaoka Station (Odakyu line)

Closest major hub: 28 min to Shinjuku Station

Browse more listings near Yurigaoka Station

Lead photo background image: Musashi Kosugi, Kawasaki via Wikimedia Commons