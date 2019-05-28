Yokohama Apartments for Rent: Top 5 Picks This Month for Living in Yokohama

For several years running, Yokohama has been voted by locals as one of the best places to live in the Greater Tokyo Area.

This beautiful bayside city is very popular with foreign residents, who are drawn by its numerous international-standard housing options, international schools, and convenience. Basically, Yokohama offers everything Tokyo has, only in a much lower density and a more relaxing environment. Plus, it’s very doable to commute to Tokyo from Yokohama, depending of course, on exactly where you live in the city.

Below we highlight a few mid-range to budget apartments currently for rent in Yokohama. On Real Estate Japan, we currently list about 1,700 apartments for rent in Yokohama.

Location: 5-min walk from Tsurumi Station on the JR Keihin Tohoku line. Easy, direct access to Yokohama Station (10-min), Shingawa (19-min), Haneda Airport (26-min)

A supermarket, open until midnight, is located in front of the property. Tsurumi station has a large station department building, which has many well-known stores such as MUJI, Starbucks, Seijo Ishii, etc.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥93,000 ($849)/month – Negotiable

Size: 1R studio, 21.42 m² (226-sqft)

Floor: 7th-floor in 11-story building

7th-floor in 11-story building Notes: Fully furnished. Excellent location. Maintenance fee of ¥15,000 is included in the Total Monthly Cost of ¥93,000 and covers electricity, gas, water, and Internet. If usage exceeds covered amount, you will have pay the actual expense. Apartment was renovated in June 2018. Room sharing (up to 2 people) ok, but there is an additional charge of ¥10,000 per month for second tenant.

Apartment for Rent Near Futamatagawa Station – Spacious 3-Bedroom – No key money – No guarantor required – 18-min direct to Yokohama Station

Location: 8-min walk from Futamatagawa Station on the Sotetsu Main Line, 18-min direct ride to Yokohama Station, 20-min direct to Ebina Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥ 105,949 ($968)/month

Size: 3BR (3LD) family-style apartment, 56.56 m² (290-sqft)

Floor: 3rd-floor in 3-story building

3rd-floor in 3-story building Notes: Family-friendly apartment near public schools and shopping. Japanese and western-style rooms.

Family-friendly apartment near public schools and shopping. Japanese and western-style rooms. No guarantor required, as this is a GaijinPot Housing Service apartment. Bilingual support throughout the application process and assistance with utility set-up included. You can apply for this unit from overseas.

Apartment for Rent Near Higashi Kanagawa Station – One stop from Yokohama Station

Location: 3-min walk from Higashi Kanagawa Station on the JR Keihin Tohoku line. Excellent location, one-stop from Yokohama Station, 24-min direct to Shinagawa Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($803)/month

Size: 1K studio, 27.03 m² (290-sqft)

Floor: 2nd-floor in 11-story building

2nd-floor in 11-story building Notes: Clean and bright apartment with a nice view from the balcony. Large department store, restaurants, post office nearby.

Apartment for Rent Near Hakuraku Station – 4-min direct to Yokohama Station – 35-min direct to Shibuya Station

Location: 1-min walk from Hakuraku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko line. Excellent location for going directly to Shibuya, Daikanyama, Naka Meguro, Musashi Kosugi, Kikuna, and Yokohama, just to name a stops.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥67,500 ($616)/month

Size: 1R studio, 15.31 m² (161-sqft)

Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building

1st-floor in 3-story building Notes: Built in 2016. Loft-style studio apartment with A/C, kitchenette, unit bath.

Apartment For Rent Near Keikyu Tomioka Station – No Key Money – No Guarantor Required – 20-min direct to Yokohama Station

Location: 6-min walk from Keikyu Tomioka Station on the Keikyu Main line, 20-min direct ride to Yokohama Station

Total Monthly Cost: ¥40,596 ($)/month

: 2-year regular lease Size: 1K studio, 16.92 m² (172-sqft)

Floor: 1st-floor in 5-story building

1st-floor in 5-story building Notes: Budget apartment in a great location, 20-min direct ride to Yokohama Station. Apartment looks out to trees and small park, lots of convenience stores nearby. No guarantor required, as this is a GaijinPot Housing Service apartment. Bilingual support throughout the application process and assistance with utility set-up included. You can apply for this unit from overseas.

