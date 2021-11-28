How much does an apartment cost in Osaka – November 2021 Update

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in the city of Osaka was ¥39,460,000 ($349,000 USD) in October.

This was a year-on-year drop of 3.3%, with the average sales price per square meter also dropping year-on-year to ¥805,000 ($6,354 USD), down -15.2%.

For the Kansai region as a whole, the October average sales price came in at ¥42,220,000 ($373,000 USD), down 13.9% year-on-year and also down 11.2% versus September, with significantly lower sales prices in Hyogo prefecture and Kobe pulling down October numbers. The average sales price per square meter for Kansai was down 5.6% in October to ¥720,000.

Data for the Kansai region covers Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, Hyogo prefecture, the city of Kobe, Kyoto prefecture, the city of Kyoto, and Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama prefectures.

The supply of new condominiums for the Kansai region increased 3.0% in October to 1,457 units, the first time in three months that new supply increased year-on-year.

The Kansai regions saw a huge jump in supply in the first seven months of 2021 when developers released new inventory to the market in a bid to keep up with pent up buyer demand. In July, for example, new inventory grew 111.7% month-on-month, for seven consecutive months of growth. Following the outbreak of the pandemic last March, developers had severely pulled back on supply in 2020.

For the Kansai region as a whole, the contract rate for October was 57.3%, down 0.7 points year-on-year and down 2.1 points versus September. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply.

The September and October contract rate numbers are significant because of the strong (buyers market) data leading up to last month. The contract rates for April, May, June, July and August were 62.0%, 78.3%, 73.2%, 73.4%, and 65.0%, respectively. For the first six months of the year, the contract rate for Kansai averaged 73.0%.

Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for October 2021 compared to September 2021 and year-on-year.

Average Sales Price Per Square Meter of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for October 2021 compared to September 2021 and year-on-year.

You may also be interested in

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan

Lead image: November 24, 2012: Osaka Castle at the moat and tower during the autumn foliage season via iStock 1007811316 Credit:Sean Pavone